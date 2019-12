Radiohead recently taped a performance for Nigel Godrich's series From the Basement. The show, which will be broadcast on BBC on July 1, features the band performing their new album, The King of Limbs, in its entirety.

Radiohead also pulled out a new number for the show, a brooding track called "Staircase."

For the performance, the band are joined by Portishead/Robert Plant drummer Clive Deamer.

You can check out video of Radiohead performing "Staircase" below.