Rage Against the Machine have posted footage of the band rehearsing their song "Freedom" for the upcoming L.A. Rising concert. The show, which also features Muse and Rise Against, is set to place July 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Colliseum.

You can watch footage of the band rehearsing "Freedom" below.

Also, in case you were wondering if Zach de la Rocha or Tim Commerford was the faster Rage member, your question will be answered in the video.