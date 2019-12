Legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads was born on this date in 1956.

In honor of one of metal's greatest and most influential guitarists, we present this heavily edited YouTube clip of Rhoads performing with Osbourne on the After Hours TV soundstage.

In the video, all the scenes of Rhoads in action — and only Rhoads, if you get our drift — from the original TV footage has been edited together for eight minutes of pure Rhoads magic. Enjoy!