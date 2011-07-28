Video: Rush, Police, Primus and Tool Members Jam

Members of Rush, the Police, Primus and Tool have joined forces in what could loosely be called a "super group," though would probably be more accurately described as one amazing jam session caught on film.

The mostly all-drums, all-star lineup of Neil Peart, Stewart Copeland, Danny Carey and Les Claypool got together at Copeland's home studio last April to jam and were gracious enough to post a video online

You can check out a video of the group jamming on a tune they call "Count Drumula" below.

The group, who bill themselves as CCCP, have no immediate plans to tour.