Video: Slash Performs New Song, "Not For Me," Unplugged for Guitar Center Sessions

Another teaser video for Slash's upcoming Guitar Center Sessions special has been posted online. You can check out Slash, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators performing an unplugged rendition of "Not For Me" below, courtesy of Noisecreep.

"Not For Me" is taken from Slash's upcoming solo album, Apocalyptic Love, which is now streaming in full over at Rolling Stone.

Next Tuesday, Slash will be live streaming his performance from New York City's Irving Plaza. We'll have that for you right here on GuitarWorld.com, so be sure to tune in!

Apocalyptic Love is out May 22.