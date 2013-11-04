Video: Slayer Discuss Next Album and Remaining Jeff Hanneman Material

Below, check out a video from RevolverMag.com featuring Slayer's Kerry King and Paul Bostaph.

In the clip, King discusses material left behind by co-founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman, who died in May. King implies he'd like to rework the material and include it on Slayer's next studio album.

"If we're gonna release things that Jeff wrote — I've seen other bands do it in the past, and it's generally not good," King says in the video. "I don't want it to be perceived like that. If we're gonna put out Jeff's last contributions in Slayer, if it ain't awesome, you're not gonna hear it."

Slayer are in the middle of their fall tour, which features what the band calls an "old school" set list. It ncludes tracks from 1983's Show No Mercy, 1985's Hell Awaits, 1986's Reign In Blood, 1988's South of Heaven and more.

"We're having such a great time rehearsing this old-school set, we've decided to play it on every one of our upcoming tour dates," King said in a previous statement.

"The final set list is still coming together," said Tom Araya in the same release from the band. "But we're going to give the fans what amounts to decades of aggression. It's going to be a great night of music and moshing for everyone." You can check out the band's remaining dates below!

Confirmed dates for Slayer's 2013 Fall North American tour: