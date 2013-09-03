Video: Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Rehearse for Hollywood Show

Below, you can check out some rehearsal footage of Stone Temple Pilots featuring Chester Bennington.

The clips show the band preparing for their September 1 show in Hollywood. About 30 fans were reportedly picked to attend the six-song rehearsal session, which took place at Linkin Park's rehearsal space, Third Encore.

The band played "Sex & Violence," "Pop's Love Suicide," "Out Of Time," "Trippin' On a Hole In a Paper Heart," "Piece Of Pie" and "Church On Tuesday."

Stone Temple Pilots featuring Chester Bennington will kick off a North American tour September 4 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.