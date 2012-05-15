Video: Tenacious D Perform "Roadie" on 'Late Show with David Letterman'

Last night, Jack Black and Kyle Gass took the stage on the Late Show with David Letter to perform their song, "Roadie," off the new Tenacious D album, Rize of the Fenix. Watch the performance below.

Frontman Jack Black made some waves in an interview with Rolling Stone in which he claimed that Nirvana were the "last big rock band."

"When you think about rock at its origin," he said, "and you think of The Beatles and millions of kids screaming as loud as they can and running as fast as they can toward The Beatles, there's no one who is that kind of lightning rod, who commands that kind of power and has that kind of creative magma."

He continued, "I contend that the last band to really have that kind of power, I'm gonna say, was Nirvana. Who since Nirvana has been as big as Nirvana, in that way?"

Rize of the Fenix is out now. You can still stream the album in full here.