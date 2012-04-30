Tenacious D Streaming New Album, 'Rize of the Fenix'

Tenacious D — the storied musical duo featuring Kyle Gass and Jack Black — will release their new album, Rize of the Fenix, in just over two weeks, but you can stream the album in its entirety below.

Last week, the band released a new promo clip for the album, which features Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad) and Rudy Sarzo as the spokesmen for a tinnitus clinic. Check it out here.

The band have also released a star-studded music video — with Val Kilmer, Dave Grohl and others — for their song "To Be the Best," which you can view here.

Rize of the Fenix is out May 15.