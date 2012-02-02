Video: Tom Morello Talks About Bob Dylan

Tom Morello is one of nearly 80 musicians who took part in Chimes Of Freedom: The Songs Of Bob Dylan Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International, a new art project from Amnesty International honoring the music of Bob Dylan.

In a new video interview, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello talks about the importance of Bob Dylan, as well as the crucial need for organizations like Amnest International. You can watch the interview below, courtesy of Spin.

"Amnesty International is important for many reasons, one of which is that it stands of for freedom of expression around the globe," said Morello. "My freedom of expression has been threatened a number of times here in the U.S. where you think it'd be protected by the First Amendment."

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry also contributed to Chimes of Freedom, and earlier this week made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to perform his cover of "Man of Peace." You can watch his performance here.