Video: The Ultimate Warrior Roasts Zakk Wylde

The Ultimate Warrior -- a force in the professional wrestling world for, well, the better part of my childhood -- was among the roasters at the Guitar World Rock and Roll Roast of Zakk Wylde this past Thursday night at The Grove in Anaheim, California.

While the Warrior was not able to be on hand, he did send in a video roast for Zakk, which can be seen below.

While there are no immediate plans for the Roast to air on television, you can expect more video from the Roast to surface online soon. In the meantime, check out the official recap here.