Video: Van Halen Perform "Panama" at New York's Cafe Wha?

We've already shared photos, video and a live blog from Thursday night's Van Halen show at Cafe Wha? in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, but we couldn't resist sharing one more piece of footage from that night.

Guitar World managing editor Jeff Kitts was on hand for the show, and managed to snag some video of the set, including this clip of the band tearing into their 1984 hit "Panama."

Van Halen will release their first new album with David Lee Roth in 28 years, A Different Kind of Truth, on February 7 and kick off an extensive tour on February 18 in Louisville, Kentucky. Head here for the full tour itinerary.