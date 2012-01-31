Video: Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher" by Sebastian Bach and Steve Stevens at Iridium

Here's another video from the Sebastian Bach and Steve Stevens show at the Iridium in New York City this past Saturday night.

This time, it's a cover of Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher," which was a very timely choice, considering the hype surrounding the new Van Halen album, A Different Kind of Truth, which comes out February 7.

Note that the role of Eddie Van Halen is actually being handled by guitarist Pete Thorne over on the right. The band is Stevens (guitar), Bach (vocals), Thorne (guitar), Neil Jason (bass) and Anton Fig (drums).

Says the Iridium's Ron Sturm: "They absolutely ripped through this song, as well as Aerosmith's 'Season of Wither,' Zep's 'Dazed and Confused' and others. To see this caliber band in a cozy club like Iridium is no less than thrilling."

Here's another video from the show, a rocking version of Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell," which was co-written by Stevens.