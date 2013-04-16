Video: Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks and Gregg Allman Perform "Midnight Rider" at Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton's fourth Crossroads Guitar Festival took place this past Friday and Saturday night at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Besides Clapton, this year's lineup included Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, B.B. King, Jimmie Vaughan, the Allman Brothers Band, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Cray and Vince Gill.

Below, check out some fan-filmed footage of Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks and Gregg Allman performing the classic Allman Brothers Band track "Midnight Rider" as an acoustic trio.

The two-night festival was the culmination of Clapton's US tour, which kicked off March 14 in support of his new album, Old Sock. All profits from the festival will benefit The Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent people.