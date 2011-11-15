Video: Watch Jason Newsted's Papa Wheelie Cover Motorhead, Van Halen

A film crew was on hand at Papa Wheelie's recent show in Walnut Creek, California to record the concert for a possible future release. You can check out footage of the band -- comprised of former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted on guitar/vocals, Steven Wiig on drums and Joe Ledesma on bass -- covering Van Halen's "D.O.A." and Motorhead's "We Are the Road Crew" below.

Newsted and his bandmates made a recent appearance on San Francisco's 107.7 The Bone to chat about a number of topics, including Metallica. You can watch the full interview here.