Nearly a half hour of video documenting the recording of the Rolling Stones' 1968 classic "Sympathy for the Devil" has made its way online, and can be seen below.

According to the video's description, "The recording of 'Sympathy for the Devil' began at London's Olympic Sound Studios on 4 June 1968 and continued into the next day; overdubs were done on 8, 9 and 10 June."

"Sympathy for the Devil" was release on 1968's Beggars Banquet.