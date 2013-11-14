Video: Yngwie Malmsteen Performs "Adagio"/"Far Beyond the Sun" in Chile

For those of us who won't get to see Yngwie Malmsteen during his current tour of Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, etc., we're in luck. Fans are posting videos from the shows all the time.

In fact, here's one that Malmsteen tweeted this morning. It's a fan-filmed video from his recent show at Teatro Caupolicán in Santiago de Chile.

Check out "Adagio"/"Far Beyond the Sun" below — and be sure to tell us what you think about the performance!

To see where Malmsteen is headed next, visit yngwiemalmsteen.com/yngwie/touring.

And for an excerpt from Relentless, Malmsteen's new book, visit GuitarWorld.com.