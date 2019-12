We all know he's the master of "Baroque & Roll," but Yngwie Malmsteen showed off his Swedish folk music chops on a recent episode of the Swedish television show Moraeus Med Mera.

You can check out video from the show below -- which kicks off with a performance of "Far Beyond the Sun" -- and check out the full episode here.

Yngwie released his latest album, Relentless, in the fall of last year.