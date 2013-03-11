Vince Neil Hospitalized During Mötley Crüe Concert

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, 52, was hospitalized Sunday night, the result of a kidney stone attack that struck during Mötley Crüe's set in Sydney, Australia. Neil underwent surgery this morning.

According to Setlist.fm, the Crüe were nine songs into their set when Nikki Sixx announced that Neil had been taken to the hospital because he had been experiencing pain all night.

Thirty minutes after this morning's surgery, Neil tweeted, "Just out of surgery. Spent night in hospital probably have to again tonight. Thank you all for the kind words and prayers. Huge thank you to all the paramedics at the All Phones Arena, the ambulance paramedics, the nurses, doctors and Staff."

Bassist Nikki Sixx updated fans by saying: "Hey guys, I just woke here in Sydney. As many have heard we had to cut our set short by 4 songs last night due to Vince be in severe pain on stage... He was doubled over on his dressing room floor 5 minutes till show time and was told by the promoter to not even play but Vince said he couldn't do that to the fans. I've seen Vinnie go onstage with broken bones, his voice completely blown out and torn ligaments but he never ever cancels. Just like an athlete you sometimes have to play through the pain but last night it became to excruciating.

"I was texting with Vince most of the night last night as he was just waiting for the doctor to come back with the test results.This morning we found out he had to be admitted into surgery to remove kidney stones. He Just got out 5 minutes ago and the doctors said everything went well in the operating room. I am going to the hospital to see him before I head to Brisbane. Will update you more later... Nikki'".

"He has been having problems for the last few days with kidney stones," the band's manager, Allen Kovac, told CNN. "He was treated at the hospital after the show. It's the middle of the night there, and we will know more later." Kovac added that Neil is planning to perform Tuesday in Brisbane.