Viral acoustic virtuoso Marcin releases full studio version of his sublime fingerstyle Kashmir cover

After Marcin’s sensational percussive fingerstyle rendition of Led Zeppelin’s heavy-riffing anthem almost broke the internet, the acoustic guitar-wielding wizard has officially released a new, studio recorded version of the jaw-dropping cover, Kashmir on One Guitar.

Marcin Patrzalek's original performance, which was uploaded to TikTok, recently surpassed four-million views after it quickly received plaudits from members of electric guitar royalty, including Tom Morello, Vernon Reid and Paul Stanley.

Since then, music powerhouses Lizzo, Questlove, Jack Black and Kevin Jonas have all thrown their hat it in the ring and voiced their admiration for the awe-inspiring clip.

Accompanying the studio recording is a new music video, which once again showcases the Polish guitarist’s dazzling array of extended techniques.

Staying true to the cover’s roots, Marcin returns to the underground car park where it all started, armed with his trusty Ibanez AE900-NT to treat us to a longer, and slightly refined, Kashmir cover.

The new version certainly doesn’t dial back on the sublime, though, with Marcin even adding new pinch harmonics, tuning-peg deep dives, two-hand tap sequences and body-spanning percussive taps.

Marcin’s extended cover also recruits the help of additional percussion and a wall-shaking bass line that adds an extra layer of swagger to the stomping bass-string slaps that ring out as the visionary guitarist struts through the car park.

Of his new release, Marcin said, "I am so proud of this track, we dropped everything and decided to put full focus on creating my best music and video so far."

If you're brave enough to give Kashmir on One Guitar a go, you can purchase tabs for the track over at Marcin's online store for €3.49 (approximately $4.20).