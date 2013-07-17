Voivod Premiere Music Video for "Target Earth"

Canadian progressive metal pioneers Voivod have released a new music video for the title track from their 2013 album, Target Earth.

The video, which was created by Italian filmmaker and multimedia artist, Nicola Piovesan, was made with 3D Motion Graphics using the visions and artwork of Voivod drummer Away (Michel Langevin).

"I met Nicola Piovesan at the Voivod/Unkind show in Helsinki on October 31, 2012," Away said." We had a discussion about my 3D graphics for the album Negatron, and Nicola mentioned the possibility of him doing a 3D motion video for our new album. After viewing his fantastic video for "The Core" by On|Off|Man, we knew he was the right person to capture the cyber world of Voivod. To us, the result is simply spectacular!"

Check out the new video below and tell us what you think in the comments!