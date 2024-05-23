“You know that feeling when you see a guitar and your pupils turn into cartoon hearts? Yeah, that”: Vola Guitars teams up with metal vet and ex-Pro-Pain guitarist Adam Phillips for a brand-new signature model

Vola Guitars has teamed up with Pro-Pain's former lead guitarist and metal veteran Adam Phillips to deliver a new signature guitar. According to Vola, Phillips’ signature model, the OZ 24 AP Supernova, delivers “collaborative distillation of balance and grit.”

Most notably, the Adam Phillips signature model brings the first-ever Evertune bridge to Vola Guitars, whose patented technology delivers immutable tuning stability and intonation.

Consistency was a priority for this signature guitar, with Gotoh locking tuners and the Graph Tech nut serving as key additions to serving this aim.

(Image credit: Vola Guitars)

Construction-wise, the alder body is coated with an elegant white gloss finish and black binding, with a bolt-on roasted maple neck that features 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets. In addition, this guitar employs a Vola modern C profile for “further comfortability”.

From an electronics standpoint, the OZ 24 AP Supernova is equipped with a VHC humbucker in the neck and a Fire Ice humbucker in the bridge, both designed in-house. Furthermore, there's a push-pull pot to incorporate a coil tap and a three-way switch that allows for different combinations of the two pickups' voicings.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vola Guitars) (Image credit: Vola Guitars) (Image credit: Vola Guitars)

Talking about his ongoing collaboration with Vola Guitars, Phillips said: “The goal was to create the perfect marriage between a metal shredder and a blues machine. And I think we managed to achieve exactly that with this guitar.

“There was a connection from the moment I laid eyes on Vola's axes. You know that feeling when you see a guitar and your pupils turn into cartoon hearts? Yeah, that.”

Priced at $1,549, the OZ 24 AP Supernova is now available directly from Vola Guitars. For more information about this signature model, visit Vola Guitars.