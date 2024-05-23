“You know that feeling when you see a guitar and your pupils turn into cartoon hearts? Yeah, that”: Vola Guitars teams up with metal vet and ex-Pro-Pain guitarist Adam Phillips for a brand-new signature model

By
published

The consistency-focused Adam Phillips signature model brings the first-ever Evertune bridge to Vola Guitars

Vola OZ 24 AP Supernova
(Image credit: Vola Guitars)

Vola Guitars has teamed up with Pro-Pain's former lead guitarist and metal veteran Adam Phillips to deliver a new signature guitar. According to Vola, Phillips’ signature model, the OZ 24 AP Supernova, delivers “collaborative distillation of balance and grit.”

Most notably, the Adam Phillips signature model brings the first-ever Evertune bridge to Vola Guitars, whose patented technology delivers immutable tuning stability and intonation.

Image 1 of 3
OZ 24 AP Supernova
(Image credit: Vola Guitars)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.