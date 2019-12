Danish rock/metal band Volbeat will release a new DVD/Blu-ray/CD, Live From Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, on Oct. 10. The set will feature footage captured during the European and U.S. legs of their most recent world tour. In addition to full concerts, it will feature interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other extras.

More information will be made available soon.

Volbeat's latest album, Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, was certified Gold in Germany for sales in excess of 100,000 copies.