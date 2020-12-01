Vote for the best guitar solo of 2020

Guitarists had more time than ever to woodshed over the past 12 months, and boy, did we hear the results. 2020 was one of the most solo-rich years in recent memory, and now we want you to name the best lead of the year.

We’ve rounded up a host of our favorites, as well as suggestions from you guys. Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that this category includes YouTube and Instagram performances, so if there’s a particularly tasty social media solo moment we haven’t mentioned, feel free to suggest it below.

Get voting before the polls close on midnight on December 13, and we’ll reveal the results later this month. Vote! Vote! Vote!

And don't forget you can also vote for the best guitar album of the year, and best riff of the year, too!