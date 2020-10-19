John Petrucci announces Nebula range of beard and mustache grooming products

Say hello to John Petrucci’s new Nebula – and no, this isn’t some sort of update on his Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty signature electric guitar.

Rather, the Dream Theater guitarist has jumped into the grooming game, with a new line of beard and mustache maintenance products developed in collaboration with Captain Fawcett.

Petrucci’s new products include Nebula Mustache Wax, Nebula Beard Balm and Nebula Beard Oil.

The oil is available in 10ml and 50ml vials, and the 1,000 purchases of the 50ml iteration includes a Limited Edition Nebula Guitar FLOW guitar pick, designed by Petrucci and Jim Dunlop.

Dream Theater fans, of course, has been witnessing the development of Petrucci’s facial hair for almost as long as they’ve been listening to him shred.

As Petrucci recently detailed to Japan’s Young Guitar magazine, "I, for most of my career, have had some sort of beard. I started out just clean-shaven in the beginning, but even, I guess, from the Awake days, which was pretty early on, I had a beard, I had a goatee. It wasn't until… I don't know how many years now, I've got the full kind of epic beard and mustache style — it's been many years now. But I've always been into that kind of thing — how it influences your look.

“And I just kind of fell into this thing where having a big old-school beard, I thought, looked good on me, and I got really into the lifestyle and the bearding culture — all the products and things like that; beard oils and bums; learning to trim your beard; experimenting with different shapes. It's actually a fun hobby, honestly.”

Regarding beard etiquette, he continued, "The important thing, to me, always is to have a look that it looks like you're doing it on purpose, where there's a style to your beard, even if it's a long beard and mustache, and not something that just looks like you got lazy and decided not to shave.

“So I always try to have some sort of sense of style. I let it grow to varying lengths. It's pretty long right now. Will I let it grow all the way to [my belly button], like a wizard beard? I don't know. Sometimes when it gets that long, it becomes harder to handle. But it's all about, I think, if you're interested in growing a beard like this, it's kind of what goes well with your face shape, as far as the length and the style.”

Petrucci ended, "Anyway, yeah, it's a fun hobby, and I'm keeping it going, as far as I know. I can't picture shaving this for a while."

For more information on the Nebula Signature Series, head to Captain Fawcett.