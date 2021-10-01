Vote for the greatest Beatles guitar song of all time!

To celebrate the release of Get Back, the long-awaited Beatles documentary, Total Guitar wants you to vote for the all-time greatest Beatles guitar song.

There are so many to choose from – A Hard Day’s Night, with that iconic but contentious opening chord, Something, with its exquisite George Harrison solo, Blackbird, perfect in its simplicity, and Helter Skelter, a song so noisy and infamous that 'the world's most notorious rock band' Mötley Crüe covered it!

So get voting now! All of the Fab Four's guitar songs are listed below – simply check the box next to your favourite. You can vote for as many songs as you like and the results will be revealed in issue 352 of Total Guitar, on sale in the UK on 19 November 2021.