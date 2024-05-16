“A new standard in simplicity, modularity, and performance for powering pedalboards”: Walrus Audio unveils Canvas Power range of linkable pedalboard power supplies – and one of them is a 22-outlet beast

Walrus Audio has expanded its Canvas Series utility lineup with a host of Canvas Power pedalboard power supplies.

Said to mark “a new standard in simplicity, modularity, and performance for powering pedalboards”, the Canvas Power Supplies are available in four configurations with a choice of five, eight, 15 or 22 (!) outputs. That is very, very generous indeed.

In fact, the Canvas Power 22 might just be one of the biggest power supplies out there (just look at that beast below), and surpasses the likes of the 13-outlet Cioks Ciokolate and 11-outlet Mono power supplies.

Across the board, each output supplies up to 500mA of silent isolated 9V power, with the Canvas Power Series promising top notch operation to guarantee “ample power with incredibly low noise”.

As is common with pedalboard power supplies, each configuration also supports variable power, with all four offering 9-12V outputs, as well as a USB C port for versatile wiring setups

Speaking of versatility, perhaps the main highlight from the new Canvas Power range is the fact each unit can be chained to one another via a 24V power link cable, meaning they will be able to expand and accommodate any growing pedalboard.

It’s a feature that will no doubt please pedal fans, and one that looks to take cues from the likes of Strymon’s Ojai R30 and Cioks supplies in providing players with increased flexibility.

Walrus Audio Canvas Power 22 (Image credit: Walrus Audio)

And, speaking of pedalboards, the Canvas Power units all come with various mounting options and custom barrel cables that will supposedly help the unit fit into the tightest of rigs.

“With their unmatched performance, modularity, and sleek design, the Canvas Power Supplies will elevate the pedalboard experience for musicians everywhere,” states Walrus.

Pedalboard power supplies aren’t the most flashy bit of kit, granted, but they’re essential to the smooth, quiet, and dependable operation of a ‘rig – especially one that houses power-hungry pedals.

As such, it’s a neat little update from Walrus, which has recently focused its efforts on otherwise expanding its standard pedal range.

The Canvas Power range starts from $169.

Head over to Walrus Audio to find out more.