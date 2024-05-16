“A new standard in simplicity, modularity, and performance for powering pedalboards”: Walrus Audio unveils Canvas Power range of linkable pedalboard power supplies – and one of them is a 22-outlet beast

By
published

Available in four sizes, the Canvas Power units promise low-noise operation and can be linked to accomodate ever-growing rigs

Walrus Audio Canvas Power
(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Walrus Audio has expanded its Canvas Series utility lineup with a host of Canvas Power pedalboard power supplies.

Said to mark “a new standard in simplicity, modularity, and performance for powering pedalboards”, the Canvas Power Supplies are available in four configurations with a choice of five, eight, 15 or 22 (!) outputs. That is very, very generous indeed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.