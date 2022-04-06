Walrus Audio debuts Canvas Series of stereo and mono DI box/line isolators

Compact pedalboard-friendly units promise to provide a pristine sonic foundation both in the studio and on stage

Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator
(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Effects pedal specialist Walrus Audio has introduced the all-new Canvas Series, which comprises a pair of stereo and mono DI box/line isolators.

Named after the philosophical belief that “your sound is the paint”, the passive Canvas units promise to eliminate any potential signal-related hiccups that may occur both in the studio and live settings by providing a pristine sonic foundation.

In practice, both the stereo and mono Canvas boxes convert unbalanced signals into balanced ones in order to make them fully compatible with front-of-house mixers or recording interfaces. It’s especially applicable to electric guitar players running through DSP rigs and amp-in-a-box setups.

Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)
Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)
Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)
Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

As for the nitty gritty, the Canvas units’ high-impedance DI mode transforms 1/4” unbalanced input to XLR balanced output via a transformer by dropping the signal -20dB. The DI mode also offers a Pad switch, which engages a further -15dB input pad for particularly hot signals.

Line isolator mode, meanwhile, is for converting low-impedance sources, which will maintain the signal’s full volume after its been converted to a balanced signal.

Elsewhere, both Canvas boxes feature a flat frequency response from 20Hz to 20kHz, and come equipped with a ground-lift switch to reduce any annoying hum.

Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)
Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)
Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)
Walrus Audio Canvas DI box line isolator

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Both units are identical in dimension – 4.77” x 2.6” x 1.39” – meaning they're remarkably pedalboard friendly, though, as expected, the stereo option arrives with a more comprehensive input/output set up.

In terms of price, the Canvas Mono is available for $149, while the Canvas Stereo weighs in at $249.

For more information, visit Walrus Audio (opens in new tab).

The Canvas Series joins the rest of Walrus Audio's 2022 lineup, which comprises the feature-packed M1 High-Fidelity Modulation Machine, updated Mako Series D1 High-Fidelity Stereo Delay and revamped Slötvå Multi-Texture reverb pedal.

