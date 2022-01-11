Walrus Audio introduces revamped, preset-equipped Slötvå Multi-Texture reverb pedal

Walrus Audio has unveiled its latest reverb pedal, the Slötvå Multi-Texture, which is a souped-up version of its preexisting Slö unit.

In terms of specifications, the revamped iteration is almost identical to its forebear, though boasts new preset-saving capabilities – now, each Slotva Multi-Texture comes with three presets that promise an “expansive reverb palette”.

Presets can be created, tweaked and saved via the Bypass and Sustain footswitches, and recalled by simultaneously pressing both switches.

Elsewhere, three reverb modes – Dark, Rise and Dream – are available via a toggle switch, which can also be used to change wave shapes by way of Sine, Warp and Sink options.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

As for what each mode sounds like, according to Walrus Audio, Dark accesses the lower octave, while Rise and Dream aim to tap into ambient swells and latching pad sounds.

The control knob department features Decay, Filter, Mix and Depth parameters – all fairly self-explanatory reverb controls – but also features an X knob, which can be used in a variety of ways depending on which mode is selected.

Some of its duties include setting vibrato levels and the time it takes for a note to swell after it's been played.

It’s worth mentioning the footswitches, too, as they do more than just recall presets. The Bypass is, of course, a simple bypass, but offers a neat fade out effect that triggers when the switch is temporarily held.

The Sustain, meanwhile, can hold long decay trails, and works alongside the various wave shapes in an effort to create a host of nuanced and classic reverb effects.

The Slötvå is available now for $229.

For more information, head over to Walrus Audio.