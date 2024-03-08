“A journey into the soul of timeless studio tones”: Wampler looks to cram the essence of the legendary studio compressor that “shaped the fabric of music” into a pedal with the Ego 76

By Phil Weller
published

The new stompbox pays homage to the legendary 1176 Peak Limiter, complete with a standout sparkling finish

Wampler Ego 76 Compressor
(Image credit: Wampler Pedals)

For over 50 years, the 1176 Peak Limiter has been a recording studio must-have, and now Wampler has sought to cram its essence and magic into a pedalboard-ready stompbox with the Ego 76 compressor pedal.

The 1176 Peak Limiter is arguably the king of Compression Castle. Released in 1967, it was the first solid-state unit of its kind, and quickly gained notoriety for its ability to improve any signals thrown its way. 

It also had a second side to its sonic personality via its ‘British Mode’ – where all ratio buttons were pressed and it was pushed to its limits. This produced a tight, smashed compression that has been utilized during the recording of countless classic rock records.  

In fact, brand founder Brian Wampler has gone as far as to call the 1176’s creator, Bill Putnam, the “Leo Fender of recording gear.” So, taking all that pizzazz and boxing it into a little pedal sounds rather exciting. 

Wampler is calling the Ego 76 his “personal tribute to the iconic studio compressor that has shaped the fabric of music over the decades,” which also endeavors to go beyond the conventional roles of the effect.  

Fueled with FET-based technology, the Ego 76 boasts studio-level Attack and Release controls. They're joined by a parallel clean Blend knob to manipulate its wet/dry mix, and a “meticulously tuned Tone knob.”

Its electrical guts mirror that of the 1176’s in great detail to, according to Wampler, “bring a touch of that magic to your pedalboard”. Boldly, he says it works better as a compressor than the piece of gear it emulates.  

That’s because its host of controls can help counterbalance the negative side effects of compression. The Tone control adds controlled overtones to the signal, helping higher frequencies cut through busy mixes, with the Attack and Release offering greater personalization, too. 

“This pedal isn't just a piece of gear,” says an extra-enthusiastic Wampler. “It's a journey into the soul of timeless studio tones.”

This unit follows Wampler's recently released Aquatone – an overdrive pedal made in collaboration with Electric Love – and the already-sold-out Klon Centaur copy, the Germanium Tumnus

Owning an Ego 76 will set you back the very specific price of $199.97. If it's anywhere near as valuable as the 1176, that's not a crazy price at all. 

For more information, head to Wampler Pedals

