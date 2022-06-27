Welcome to Wampler’s Metaverse, a programmable multi-delay pedal with a whopping 11 core sounds

Wampler has announced the arrival of the Metaverse, which we’re relieved to say is not an underwhelming new VR space but a comprehensive delay pedal – one featuring 11 different delay algorithms and up to 128 preset slots.

Essentially, the Metaverse does for delay what Wampler’s Terraform did for modulation, packing a hugely versatile feature set and a wide array of studio-quality (48 kHz/24-bit) tones into a pedalboard-friendly box.

Central to the unit are those delay options, which include a mix of classic tones, Wampler algorithms, and some truly far-out sounds, such as the whoosh of analog flanger delay.

Some of the more traditional options include BBD (a Memory Man-style Bucket Brigade Delay), ANLG (inspired by a Boss DM-2), the Echoplex-style SPC (Space Echo delay) and TAPE, which channels multi-head tape tones inspired by the Binson Echorec. There’s also a crisp, '80s-style digital delay, which takes its cues from a TC Electronic 2290.

The Metaverse also sees Wampler draw upon its back catalog, with the tones of its Doctor, Faux Tape Echo and Ethereal pedals all available here.

It also throws in both analog and digital flanger delays, and Wampler’s take on an Aqua Puss-style modulated delay. “If you love vintage boutique analog delays, you’ll love this setting which can almost warp space and time with its liquid repeats,” says Wampler.

Controls on offer include Delay, Feedback, Tone, Mod and Mix dials, alongside two footswitches, one of which is dedicated to tap tempo. Hold down the bypass switch and you’ll have access to other parameters. Finally, there’s a preset button.

On the preset side, you can save up to eight directly to the pedal using the central preset save/recall button, or up to 128 presets via MIDI connection.

There’s full CC and PC command for MIDI, plus a stereo I/O and the option to connect an expression pedal to control any of the pedal’s parameters.

We are pleased to see that Wampler has addressed our main (and pretty much only) criticism of the Terraform – the tiny typeface of the effects names, which was almost unreadable. Here it has opted for considerably larger lettering and abbreviated effect names, which should make it easier to identify settings on the fly…

Finally, Wampler is making the pedal available in software format, too, free to anyone who registers the unit for the warranty on line. This set of 11 AU and VST3 plugins are compatible with most popular DAWs, and would ordinarily set you back $49.99 if purchased separately.

Expect to find the Metaverse for $/£349 street. Head to Wampler Pedals for more.