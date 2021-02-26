Wampler seeks to reproduce classic RAT distortion sounds with new Ratsbane mini-pedal

Wampler has released its new Ratsbane pedal – a compact overdrive/distortion/fuzz pedal based on the benchmark tones of ProCo's Rat that aims to faithfully provide a wide range of high-gain tones.

Said to be Wampler's interpretation of the much-loved classic, the Ratsbane seeks to provide players with a comprehensive range of gain-y guitar sounds, ranging from delicate, bite-y drives to full-throttle throaty fuzz.

Onboard controls appear in the form of volume, filter and distortion, which provide ample opportunity for sonic experimentation. Dialing up the distortion knob will deliver rich harmonic overtones, while rolling it back will give the Ratsbane a gain-boosting property.

Likewise, the filter control – described by Wampler as the "secret sauce" – can be manipulated to concoct warm, buttery sounds or fierce, mix-cutting fuzz tones.

In a bid to improve the Ratsbane's flexibility, two additional switches have been added. While the gain switch offers up three distinct high-gain voices – including a stock sound and two turbocharged tones – the voice switch subtly alters the compression and clipping of the pedal.

(Image credit: Wampler)

As an added bonus, the pedal boasts a compact, rig-friendly chassis that will be able to squeeze into busy pedalboards.

The Wampler Ratsbane is available now for $149.

Head over to Wampler for more info.

Wampler isn't the only pedal maker offering up miniature versions of the original Rat, with ProCo set to release its very own Lil' Rat pedal.