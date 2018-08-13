Trending

Watch Alice Cooper Play "School's Out" with Orianthi and Nita Strauss

Alice Cooper's former and current guitarists help him out on one of his classic hits.

During his show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night (August 12), Alice Cooper was joined by his former guitarist, Orianthi, for a rollicking rendition of his classic hit, "School's Out." You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance above.

During the performance, Orianthi shared the spotlight with Cooper's current guitarist, Nita Strauss, who took the role after the former's departure in 2014. 

In a 2015 interview with Guitar Player's "No Guitar Is Safe" podcast, Strauss said that not all Cooper fans were thrilled when she first joined the band.

"Somebody was wearing an Orianthi t-shirt at [a] meet-and-greet and they said mean stuff to me, " Strauss said. "People say mean stuff to me all the time, 'cause Orianthi fans hate me. She is lovely, and a great player, but we have such disparate styles that the fanbase doesn't cross over. A lot of it does, and a lot of it doesn't."