Watch Alice in Chains Perform New Song "Fly" Atop Seattle's Iconic Space Needle

On Tuesday, August 22, Alice in Chains played an acoustic set at the top of Seattle’s Space Needle. The performance, which took place on “The Loupe,” a revolving glass floor located 500 feet in the air, was a promotional appearance in advance of the release of their sixth studio album, Rainier Fog.

Said Cantrell in a statement prior to the gig: “I’ve visited the Space Needle many times in my life and it’s going to be a real honor and a total trip for us to play there. We’re so proud of this album, and to be able to celebrate its release with a performance at one of our town’s most iconic landmarks is really special. It sorta reminds me of the time we did the ‘Again’ video, but instead of being six feet in the air rocking out on a glass floor, we’ll be 50 stories high … slight difference.”

The Space Needle show was for an audience of SiriusXM subscribers; the satellite radio company will broadcast the performance exclusively on Friday, August 31, at 5 p.m. ET via satellite and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Watch a clip of the band performing the new song "Fly" below.

Additionally, Alice in Chains will be playing a secret Seattle show on Friday, with tickets available through a special “scavenger hunt” they’ve set up around the city.

On Twitter today the band shared an image of a map of Seattle with the following message:

We're performing in a secret location in Seattle on Friday. We're hiding 10 signed Rainier Fog CDs around the city as a ticket into the show for you and a guest - keep an eye on our IG story for details on these 10 hidden locations. Check IG and FB for more info. pic.twitter.com/UaHLgdHN80August 22, 2018

Rainier Fog is out this Friday, August 24.