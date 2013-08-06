Trending

Watch AmEx Unstaged Director Fred Armisen Judge Kings Of Leon In First Round Of Competitons

As part of their upcoming live stream performance from the American Express Unstaged music series, Kings of Leon have released a new short film in which Director Fred Armisen judges the bandmates in the first round of competitions, including: The Walk On, Most Vacant Stare, Best Small Talk, and Eating Food.

Watch below:

To to watch Fred put the band through even more contests starting tomorrow tune into http://amexunstaged.com and check back on August 9th at 4PM ET/1PM PT to watch Kings Of Leon perform live from London.

Kings Of Leon's new album, Mechanical Bull, is available now for pre-order on iTunes.