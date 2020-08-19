Watch Animals as Leaders shred through a blazing seven-song set at livestream event

Animals as Leaders performed a livestream event on July 9, and now footage from the gig has finally made its way online.

You can check out the opening cut of the set, Arithmophobia – with Tosin Abasi on his super-fly white Abasi Concepts eight-string electric guitar – above.

Other AAL tunes performed during the livestream included Ectogenesis, Tooth and Claw and Physical Education - the latter of which sees Abasi's custom Rick Toone get a serious workout.

The entire set is available for viewing on the Sumerian Records YouTube channel.