Animals As Leaders announce special livestream event

On the heels of virtual performances by the likes of Marcus King and Joe Bonamassa, Animals As Leaders have announced a livestream event to take place on July 9 at 4:00 PM PST.

The event is presented by Live Nation and hosted by Sumerian Records Facebook and YouTube Live.

It will also be linked through a variety of House of Blues and Fillmore Facebook accounts.

Little additional information has been released as of now, but it's likely to feature AAL electric guitar player Tosin Abasi’s mind-boggling selective picking technique.

