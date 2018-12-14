Watch Apocalyptica Shred Metallica's "One" on Cellos

Finnish “cello metal" band Apocalyptica have shared a live rendition of Metallica’s "One," taken from their new concert set, Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos—A Live Performance. You can check out the clip above.

Apocalyptica is currently out on the road celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos. A remastered version was released in 2016.

The current anniversary shows feature four cellos as well as drums, with a set comprised solely of Metallica songs, including "Enter Sandman," "Master of Puppets," "Seek and Destroy" and more.

For more information, head over to Apocalyptica.com.