Watch Blackberry Smoke Perform “Run Away From It All” with Former Buckcherry Guitarist Keith Nelson on ‘Carson Daly’

Blackberry Smoke were featured performing two songs on the February 21 episode of Last Call with Carson Daly. The segment, which was filmed earlier this month at L.A.’s Fonda Theatre, included two songs, “Run Away From It All” featuring special guest Keith Nelson, formerly of Buckcherry, and “I’ll Keep Ramblin’.” Both songs come off the band’s 2018 album, Find a Light.

Blackberry Smoke singer and guitarist Charlie Starr spoke to Guitar World last year about working with Keith Nelson on Find a Light:

“Keith and I have been friends for 25 years or so,” he said. “I met him back in the late Nineties, when Buckcherry were on their first southeastern tour. I saw ’em at a little bar in Atlanta and I was knocked out by how great they were. And we just became friends, because we’re both guitar nerds. At some point he left Buckcherry, and he called me one day and he said, 'Hey man, you wanna write some tunes?' And I said, 'I would love to. That’d be great.' Because we’re coming from a very similar place. Not only as guitar players but the way that we grew up. There’s a lot of parallels there. So we had a little long-distance writing session and before I knew it we had written six or eight songs. And then four of ’em I just took for myself! I said, ‘These would be really great Blackberry Smoke songs…’ ”

You can check out “Run Away From It All" above, and “I’ll Keep Ramblin’ ” below.