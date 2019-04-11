Trending

Watch Cooper Carter Play the 'Game of Thrones' Theme with 16 Guitars

Game of tones? See Carter and his arsenal of axes rip through the series' famous theme.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres this Sunday, and to celebrate this momentous day, YouTuber Cooper Carter is pulling out all the stops — and sixteen guitars. 

Watch above as Carter delivers his rendition of the series' famous theme, with his orchestra of Ernie Ball Music Man guitars taking the place of violins, cellos, a bassoon and more. We're told that every one of the 45 guitar and bass tracks in the video were recorded direct using the Fractal Audio Axe-Fx III. Enjoy!

