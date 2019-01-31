Watch David Gilmour Discuss Iconic Guitars, Play Classic Pink Floyd Riffs

Legendary Pink Floyd guitarist and singer David Gilmour is putting numerous items from his personal guitar collection up for auction through Christie’s. The sale will take place in New York City on June 20, with all proceeds benefitting charitable causes.

In advance of the auction, Gilmour has shared a video that shows him discussing some of the most prized offerings, including his famous black Stratocaster and the Martin he used to record “Wish You Were Here.”

Throughout, Gilmour also plays some of the riffs and licks from classic Floyd tracks like “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” and Wish You Were Here.”

Comprising more than 120 guitars, the auction focuses on a selection of Fender Broadcasters, Esquires, Telecasters and Stratocasters. The sale will be the largest and most comprehensive collection of guitars to be offered at auction.

“These guitars, they’ve given so much to me,” Gilmour says in the video. “It’s time for them to move on to other people who hopefully will find joy and perhaps create something new.”

For more details on the auction, look for an exclusive interview with Gilmour in the May 2019 issue of Guitar World. Additional information can be found at Christie's.