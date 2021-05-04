Watch Dominic Fike's stellar performance of Paul McCartney's The Kiss Of Venus

Dominic Fike appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden yesterday (May 3) for a knockout rendition of Paul McCartney's The Kiss Of Venus.

The Florida six-stringer – whose cover of the McCartney III cut appears on the Beatles legend's new covers album McCartney III Imagined – appeared on the talk show via video chat for an interview, before a pre-recorded video of his performance was shown.

Wielding a black Fender Telecaster, Fike plays the track's ultra-catchy, effects-laden main riff, while simultaneously nailing its lead vocal line.

In his chat with James Corden, Dominic Fike reveals how he and his girlfriend bonded over their shared love of Paul McCartney and The Beatles.

“On our first date there wasn’t really much to talk about, so we just went through all the motions – like ‘What movies are you into?’, ‘What kind of music are you into?’

“She immediately said, ‘Do you like The Beatles?’. I said, ‘I like Paul McCartney’. She said that’s her favorite artist.”

He continues: “I was always trying to do things to impress her... and then when this opportunity [to work with McCartney] happened I was like ‘Wow, she's going to fall in love with me.’”

He goes on to explain how Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was the second album he ever bought, after Blink-182's Greatest Hits.

McCartney III Imagined was released on April 16, and features reworkings of McCartney III tracks by various artists. They include a trip-hop version of Women and Wives by St. Vincent, a QOTSA-esque take on Lavatory Lil by Josh Homme and a psychedelic orchestral take on Seize the Day by Phoebe Bridgers.