Watch Eric Clapton jam with Van Morrison during all-star London charity concert

Eric Clapton has been jamming with his fair share of legendary musicians lately, from Peter Frampton at his Crossroads Festival, to veteran space rockers Hawkwind in England, to Ron Wood, Roger Waters and more at the Ginger Baker tribute concert last month.

Now, Clapton and his Stratocaster have popped up onstage again, this time at London’s O2 Arena for Music for the Marsden, a charity concert to raise money for cancer research.

Clapton joined Van Morrison for two songs from Morrison’s recent album, Three Chords & the Truth – Does Love Conquer All? and the title track.

Clapton also performed his own three-song set, which consisted of Key to the Highway, Stormy Monday and Crossroads.

Also on hand for the gig were Cat Stevens, Mike Rutherford, fresh from the announcement of a Genesis reunion tour, Bonnie Tyler, Tom Jones and Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker, who served as the concert’s musical director and joined Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason and other for a version of Comfortably Numb.

You can check out fan-filmed footage of Clapton's evening above.