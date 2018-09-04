Watch Former Nirvana Band Mates Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic Reunite Onstage

Former Nirvana band mates Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic reunited onstage at the Foo Fighters show at Safeco Field in Seattle on Saturday night, where Novoselic joined the band (which also includes late-era Nirvana member Pat Smear) for a run-through of the Vaselines' “Molly’s Lips.”

The Vaselines were a favorite of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and the band famously covered “Molly’s Lips” numerous times onstage during their career. One version, recorded for BBC Radio One’s John Peel in 1990, later appeared on Nirvana’s 1992 compilation album, Incesticide.

“This is an old song. We haven’t done this song together in a long time,” Grohl said after welcoming Novoselic to the stage.

Novoselic’s new band, Giants in the Trees, opened the show at Safeco Field. They’ll also be performing at the Foo Fighters’ upcoming Cal Jam Festival, scheduled to take place at the Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California, on October 5 and 6. In addition to the Foo Fighters, the lineup includes Iggy Pop, Garbage, Tenacious D and Greta Van Fleet.

For ticketing and general festival information check out CalJamFest.com.