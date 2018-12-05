Watch Glenn Tipton Join Judas Priest Onstage for “Metal Gods,” Breaking the Law” and More

Glenn Tipton made a special appearance during the encores for Judas Priest’s Tokyo shows on November 28 and November 29. At both gigs, Tipton performed “Metal Gods,” “Breaking the Law” and Living After Midnight.” You can watch fan-filmed footage above.

Tipton, who joined Judas Priest in 1974, announced his retirement from touring with the band in February 2018, after going public with his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. He has made several guest appearances with the band on their Firepower tour, though his slot has been filled on the road by producer and guitarist Andy Sneap.

In an interview with Guitar World earlier this year, Tipton didn’t rule out future work with Priest: “I haven’t at the moment decided to leave the band, but I shan’t be touring 18 months at a time anymore. I’ve always felt strongly about my music and every aspect of Priest. You’ve got performance and you’ve got recording and you’ve got songwriting. Creativity-wise, the Parkinson’s has never affected my songwriting or my ability to play and produce songs as part of the writing team.”

Judas Priest also recently announced a new North American leg of their ongoing Firepower world tour. The 32-date run, which kicks off May 3 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps June 29 in Las Vegas, will feature support from Uriah Heep.

You can check out the full itinerary below.

Judas Priest 2019 tour dates:

May 03 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 06 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 08 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

May 09 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

May 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 25 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

May 28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 31 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Jun. 01 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

Jun. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Jun. 05 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

Jun. 08 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Jun. 10 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

Jun. 11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Jun. 13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

Jun. 14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

Jun. 16 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

Jun. 17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

Jun. 19 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Jun. 21 - Kent, WA - Accesso Showare Center

Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Theatre of the Clouds

Jun. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Jun. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

Jun. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel