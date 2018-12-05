Trending

Watch Glenn Tipton Join Judas Priest Onstage for “Metal Gods,” Breaking the Law” and More

The guitarist made a surprise appearance at the band’s recent Tokyo gigs.

Glenn Tipton made a special appearance during the encores for Judas Priest’s Tokyo shows on November 28 and November 29. At both gigs, Tipton performed “Metal Gods,” “Breaking the Law” and Living After Midnight.” You can watch fan-filmed footage above.

Tipton, who joined Judas Priest in 1974, announced his retirement from touring with the band in February 2018, after going public with his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. He has made several guest appearances with the band on their Firepower tour, though his slot has been filled on the road by producer and guitarist Andy Sneap.

In an interview with Guitar World earlier this year, Tipton didn’t rule out future work with Priest: “I haven’t at the moment decided to leave the band, but I shan’t be touring 18 months at a time anymore. I’ve always felt strongly about my music and every aspect of Priest. You’ve got performance and you’ve got recording and you’ve got songwriting. Creativity-wise, the Parkinson’s has never affected my songwriting or my ability to play and produce songs as part of the writing team.”

Judas Priest also recently announced a new North American leg of their ongoing Firepower world tour. The 32-date run, which kicks off May 3 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps  June 29 in Las Vegas, will feature support from Uriah Heep.

You can check out the full itinerary below.

Judas Priest 2019 tour dates:

May 03 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 

May 06 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium 

May 08 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre 

May 09 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino 

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem 

May 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount 

May 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount 

May 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena 

May 18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre 

May 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre 

May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater 

May 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater 

May 25 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre 

May 28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater 

May 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater 

May 31 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory 

Jun. 01 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater 

Jun. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre 

Jun. 05 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena 

Jun. 08 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre 

Jun. 10 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre 

Jun. 11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place 

Jun. 13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre 

Jun. 14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre 

Jun. 16 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place 

Jun. 17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre 

Jun. 19 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort and Casino 

Jun. 21 - Kent, WA - Accesso Showare Center 

Jun. 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Theatre of the Clouds 

Jun. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre 

Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre 

Jun. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater 

Jun. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel