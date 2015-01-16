Watch How ESP's Custom Shop Builds Its Incredible "Rinne (Transmigration)" Guitar — Video

We love when the guys at the ESP Custom Shop in Japan create videos that show how their latest creations are, well, created.

Ergo, we're happy to share this new video, posted January 4, that shows exactly what goes into the Custom Shop's magnificent "Rinne (Transmigration)" guitar. We're not sure if we need the quotation marks, but we'll worry about that later.

Anyway, check out the video below and tell us what you think of this beauty!

