Watch Jeffrey Fisher of R O G U E deliver an unfathomably heavy playthrough of Archetype

Hailing from Lafayette and New Orleans, Louisiana, prog-metal newcomers R O G U E have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with since their debut EP Anomaly in 2019.

This year saw the release of the group's latest effort, A E O N, which integrates thoughtful and catchy melodies with heavier-than-hell guitar lines throughout.

Archetype – the record's third track – begins with a somewhat subdued and delay-drenched guitar riff, which quickly evolves into an onslaught of shifting time signatures, two-handed tapping lines and mind-bending riffs. Guitarist Jeffrey Fisher joins us today for an exclusive playthrough of the track, which he plays in full.

He wields an Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty electric guitar fitted with Ernie Ball Skinny Top Heavy Bottom strings, through a Kemper amp modeler powering a Headrush cabinet.

“Archetype relies on the precision of noise gates and string-muting much more than the rest of our catalogue,” Fisher says.

“While the main riff and lead section are fairly straightforward, a balance has to be struck to ensure the notes are tight and concise, especially at the end of the track, without sacrificing the overall note definition and tonal qualities in such a low tuning.”