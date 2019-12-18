Trending

Watch Joe Bonamassa and Johnny Depp jam Alice Cooper classics with the shock-rocker's original line-up

The all-star band jammed School’s Out, I’m Eighteen and more at Alice’s annual fundraiser

Alice Cooper held his 18th annual Christmas Pudding fundraising concert in Phoenix on December 14, and among the many treats of the evening – Rob Halford performing a handful of Priest classics, Nuno Bettencourt shredding through Get the Funk Out – was one particular standout: the surviving members of the Alice Cooper group taking the stage with electric guitar help from Joe Bonamassa and Johnny Depp for a five-song mini-set.

The Alice Cooper band members – guitarist Michael Bruce, drummer Neal Smith and bassist Dennis Dunaway (lead guitarist Glen Buxton died in 1997) – joined their former singer for run-throughs of No More Mr. Nice Guy, Be My Lover, Under My Wheels, I’m Eighteen and School’s Out.

JoBo in particular looked to be having a great time onstage (and with that setlist, how could you not?), adding tasty – and impressively restrained – leads to Under My Wheels and I’m Eighteen. And if you’re more interested in seeing the man you named the world's best blues guitarist tear it up a bit, just scroll to the end of School’s Out for some Les Paul pyrotechnics.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.