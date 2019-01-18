Watch Joe Satriani and Neal Schon Jam on Jimi Hendrix’s “Red House”

Photographer Iron Mike Savoia has uploaded a seven-minute clip of Journey's Neal Schon and Joe Satriani jamming together during Schon's concert at the G4 Experience in Palm Springs at Hotel Zosa on January 6. You can check out the footage, which features a run-through of Jimi Hendrix’s “Red House,” above.

As previously reported, Satriani’s G4 Experience V5.0: Rocks the Desert featured Schon, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, Bumblefoot, Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro, former David Bowie guitarist Carlos Alomar and Lari Basilio.

“The students that have come to the first four G4 Experiences have been as unique and eclectic as you could imagine, so for G4 Experience V5.0, I’ve put together a team of instructors that really reflects that diverse nature,” Satriani said. “The lineup this year is probably our best yet. It’s so exciting, getting to be so totally immersed and getting to be so close to these great players. You never know what’s going to happen and at the end of the week you’ll think, 'I went somewhere beautiful, I had fun, I made some new friends, and I grew as a musician.' And there’s nothing better than that.”

For more information, head over to G4Experience.com.