Watch John 5 Shred Through His New Song, “Zoinks!”

John 5 recently stopped by the Guitar World studio to play through his new song "Zoinks!" from the album Invasion. As John explains, “There’s a lot of slappin’, a lot of tappin’, a lot of pickin’. I hope you like it.”

You can check out the clip above.

If “Zoinks!” proves to be too easy, try your hand at John 5’s “Betcha Can’t Play This” video, which he filmed during the same visit.

John 5 and the Creatures recently wrapped up a North American tour in support of the upcoming Invasion.

For more information, head over to John-5.com.